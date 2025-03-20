Symmetry Partners LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Saiph Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Saiph Capital LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $550,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $369.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

