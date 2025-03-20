Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,885,000 after acquiring an additional 506,778 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

