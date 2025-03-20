Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,746 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 330.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $834,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

