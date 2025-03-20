Symmetry Partners LLC Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 345,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 774,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 730,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

ET stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

