Symrise (SYIEF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect Symrise to post earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEF opened at $100.68 on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of $98.70 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

