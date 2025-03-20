T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after buying an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 38,449 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 314,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 61,214 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 18,206.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.76. The stock has a market cap of $774.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

