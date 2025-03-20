T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

