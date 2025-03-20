Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 7,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $173.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $901.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

