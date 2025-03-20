TAP Consulting LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

Featured Articles

