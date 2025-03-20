TAP Consulting LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $480.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.55 and a 200-day moving average of $503.99. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

