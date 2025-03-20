TAP Consulting LLC Increases Stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA)

TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd makes up approximately 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned 17.52% of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the fourth quarter worth about $3,715,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

CSA opened at $70.65 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.49%.

(Free Report)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

