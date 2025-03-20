TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

TAP Consulting LLC trimmed its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

COWZ stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $61.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

