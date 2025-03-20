TAP Consulting LLC Sells 8,857 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,649,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.