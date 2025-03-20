Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Short Interest Up 19.4% in February

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 819,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Target Hospitality Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TH stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The firm has a market cap of $588.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Target Hospitality from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Capmk raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 83,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50,758 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,966 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

