TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Purchases C$99,732.15 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Trevor Ebl purchased 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$67.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,732.15.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$69.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.83 and a twelve month high of C$70.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

