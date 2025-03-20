Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 225,912 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,331,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $113,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

