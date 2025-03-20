Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 703,481 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 350.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.45% of NRG Energy worth $81,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,399,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,225,000 after acquiring an additional 313,478 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,828,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,639,000 after purchasing an additional 182,481 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,749,000 after purchasing an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 1,417,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. The trade was a 22.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $98.30 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $117.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

