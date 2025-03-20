Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,165 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $92,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in S&P Global by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after purchasing an additional 225,370 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $495.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $513.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.62.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

