Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $66,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,059,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $646,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 929.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,277,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.