Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Tecsys
Tecsys Stock Up 3.7 %
About Tecsys
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Intel Stock Rallies on Leadership Change—Time to Buy or Wait?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks Flying Under the Radar—But Not for Long
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Despite Downturns, Analysts Say These 4 Financial Stocks Are Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.