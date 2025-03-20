Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Upgraded by Cormark to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Cormark upgraded shares of Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Tecsys from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tecsys

Tecsys Stock Up 3.7 %

About Tecsys

TSE TCS opened at C$42.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tecsys has a fifty-two week low of C$32.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.62 million, a PE ratio of 244.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.22.

(Get Free Report)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.