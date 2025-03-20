Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 958,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,396. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Cuts Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

