The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,340 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $557,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,844,282.40. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Buckle by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Buckle by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Buckle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

