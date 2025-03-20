The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
TCS opened at $0.14 on Monday. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $484,727.46, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.01.
The Container Store Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Container Store Group
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.