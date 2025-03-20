The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FNLC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. First Bancorp has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $279.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Bancorp by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Featured Stories

