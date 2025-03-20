The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
First Bancorp Stock Performance
FNLC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. First Bancorp has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $279.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. First Bancorp had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 10.90%.
About First Bancorp
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.
