The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GT. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance
NASDAQ GT opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.71.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goodyear Tire & Rubber
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.