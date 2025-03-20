The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 375,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $145,935,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 630,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $353.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.08. The stock has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.