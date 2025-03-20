The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC) Insider Douglas McTaggart Buys 25,000 Shares

The Lottery Co. Limited (ASX:TLC – Get Free Report) insider Douglas McTaggart acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.81 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of A$120,300.00 ($76,624.20).

Lottery Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Lottery Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Lottery’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Lottery Company Profile

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Further Reading

