The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Middleby worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Middleby by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $118.41 and a twelve month high of $182.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

