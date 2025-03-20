The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) Issues Earnings Results

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.63 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Pebble Group had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.74%.

The Pebble Group Price Performance

Shares of The Pebble Group stock opened at GBX 39.90 ($0.52) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 44.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.91. The Pebble Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 72 ($0.94).

The Pebble Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from The Pebble Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. The Pebble Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Activity

About The Pebble Group

In related news, insider Claire Louise Thomson sold 72,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £32,551.20 ($42,345.78). Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

The Pebble Group plc (www.thepebblegroup.com) is a provider of digital commerce, products and related services to the global promotional products industry, comprising two differentiated businesses, focused on specific areas of the promotional products market: Facilisgroup (www.facilisgroup.com) and Brand Addition (www.brandaddition.com).

Facilisgroup focuses on supporting the growth of mid-sized promotional product businesses in North America by providing a digital commerce platform, which enables those businesses to benefit from significant business efficiency and gain meaningful supply chain advantage from the ability to purchase from quality suppliers under preferred terms.

Brand Addition focuses upon providing promotional products and related services under contract to some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

