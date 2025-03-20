The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.65. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

