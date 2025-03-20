THOR Industries’ (THO) Underweight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.92% from the stock’s current price.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

THO opened at $81.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

