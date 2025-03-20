Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $39,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 92,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 65,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

