Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $60.45 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.36% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $60,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

