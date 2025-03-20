Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $41,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,876,000 after purchasing an additional 225,568 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,868.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO opened at $518.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $493.30 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.23.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,009.17. This represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,984,264.64. The trade was a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

