Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 45,899 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.40% of Align Technology worth $61,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Align Technology by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,634,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $670,031,000 after buying an additional 866,663 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,287,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,736,000 after purchasing an additional 367,508 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 96.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 330,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $166.14 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.13 and a 12 month high of $335.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.73.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

