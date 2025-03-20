thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 24249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.67.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

