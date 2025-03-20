TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,100 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TILT Stock Down 7.5 %

OTCMKTS TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. TILT has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

