Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 172,124 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

NU Stock Performance

NU stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.