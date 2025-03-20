Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,140 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.49% of TScan Therapeutics worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 512,049 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 94.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRX shares. Barclays dropped their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRX stock opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.91.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

