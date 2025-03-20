Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $96.29 and a 12 month high of $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

