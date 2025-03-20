Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 25,337 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,337 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TTE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.10 target price (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE TTE opened at $64.14 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.