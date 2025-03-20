Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 500 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $109.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average is $119.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This represents a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

