Top Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 17th

Tesla, Broadcom, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, and Intuitive Surgical are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares in companies that are involved in the production, exploration, refining, and distribution of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, and increasingly renewable energy sources. These stocks are often influenced by global commodity prices, geopolitical events, and shifts in energy demand, which can result in significant price volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $15.46 on Monday, hitting $234.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,059,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,284,828. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.68. 11,900,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,069,392. The stock has a market cap of $905.98 billion, a PE ratio of 156.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.12 and a 200 day moving average of $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.17. 8,259,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,840,798. The stock has a market cap of $495.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded up $14.22 on Monday, hitting $327.85. 2,513,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,220. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.43. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

ISRG traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $485.88. 1,333,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,149. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.46 and its 200-day moving average is $531.94. The company has a market cap of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

