Top Growth Stocks To Follow Today – March 20th

BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Novo Nordisk A/S, Blackstone, and Welltower are the five Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies anticipated to grow their earnings at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. Rather than paying substantial dividends, these companies typically reinvest profits to fuel continued expansion, attracting investors who seek significant capital gains despite the potential for higher volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BLK stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $958.52. 237,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,515. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $745.55 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $981.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $987.59.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,368. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $354.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,783. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.36 and a 200 day moving average of $167.16.

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

WELL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.53. 894,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. Welltower has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

