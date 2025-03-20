Traders Buy Large Volume of Kirkland’s Put Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the average volume of 231 put options.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,310 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Kirkland’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

