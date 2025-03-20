Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 29,149 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical volume of 16,942 put options.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of PARA stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488,484. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 328,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,357 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 265,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Paramount Global by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 908,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PARA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

View Our Latest Report on PARA

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.