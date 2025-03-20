Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 26.5% – Still a Buy?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) was up 26.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 172,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

