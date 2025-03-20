Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.60. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

In related news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. This trade represents a 16.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

