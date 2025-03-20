Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 838.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $241,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 547,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

