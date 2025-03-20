Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,707 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Middleby worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Middleby by 820.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Middleby by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Middleby by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $81,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average is $145.01. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $118.41 and a 1 year high of $182.73.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.38. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middleby from $157.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

